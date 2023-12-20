Kate Middleton, William beat King Charles, Camilla Christmas card by a mile

Princess Kate and Prince William sent clear message to Queen Camilla and King Charles

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their position in the Royal Family clear from their Christmas card photo this year.

Speaking to FEMAIL, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams analysed the Christmas cards released back-to-back by King Charles and Queen Camilla, followed by Kate and William with their kids, and finally, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The King and Queen opted for a portrait from their coronation ceremony, which certainly marked a defining moment for the couple from this year.

The photo was accompanied by a straightforward wish for the holiday season.

“This is highly appropriate for this pivotal year,” affirmed Fitzwilliams to the outlet, noting, “the King and Queen are likely to choose images befitting their status as they have done.”

He added: “The Coronation was a unique event.”

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a monochrome family portrait with their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in matching white shirts and pants.

The Christmas card photo received lukewarm reception, owing to its apparent photoshop fail evident from Louis’ missing finger and Kate’s missing leg.

However, Mr. Richard noted the comments weren’t likely to “dim the enthusiasm of the recipients.”

He continued: “They are carefully posed, their dress is smart casual, it is a happy family group portrait but one with a special cachet.”

“It is made all the more significant by the fact that this family represents the future of the thousand-year-old monarchy as only four working royals are currently under 70,” the expert added.