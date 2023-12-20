COAS Asim Munir says Pakistan ‘eschews bloc politics’

Army Chief General Asim Munir meets US think tanks and media persons during an official visit. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has outlined Pakistan’s approach towards maintaining relations with friendly countries, saying that the country seeks balanced ties and eschews bloc politics, according to the military’s media wing.



The army chief made these remarks in a candid discussion with members of prominent US think tanks and media during his official visit to Washington, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The COAS said that Pakistan is a country of consequence both from geopolitical and geoeconomic perspectives and wishes to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond, however, it eschews bloc politics and believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries.

Gen Munir, during the interaction, put across Pakistan’s perspective on regional security, transnational terrorism and the importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.

The army chief highlighted that Pakistan desires to broaden bilateral engagement with the US through long-term multi-domain partnership.

He highlighted that his interactions during the visit to the US with political and military leadership have been very positive and forward-looking for further strengthening the relationship.

Pakistan has stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades for ensuring regional stability and global peace and security, the COAS was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

He said the country had made unparalleled contributions and sacrifices in its enduring fight against terrorism “and will continue to fight till the logical end, in line with the aspirations of people of Pakistan”.

He also stressed upon the need for resolution of the Kashmir Issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the UNSC Resolutions.

“Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and no unilateral action can alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people of the area,” he added.

The COAS also emphatically highlighted the immediate need for ending the sufferings in Gaza, provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of two-state solution for enduring peace in the region.