Kristin Cavallari says she won’t allow her dad to mess with her kids

Kristin Cavallari reveals her kids are her first priority

Kristin Cavallari has recently confessed her kids are her first priority during her podcast, Let’s Be Honest.



In a clip that went viral on social media, the reality star opened up about cutting ties with her dad a few years ago as he crossed a “personal line” with her kids.

“I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I've ever done,” said the 36-year-old.

Kristin mentioned, “I actually didn't even realise that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult.”

The Laguna Beach alum noted that her dad always made her feel like she “wasn't good enough”.

Kristin noted, “The flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up. Now as an adult looking back, it was when it benefited you and made you look good.”

However, Kristin’s dad did something with her three kids, whom she shared with former husband Jay Culter, that she realised that he wasn’t good for her kids.

“How I got my dad out of my life was something happened with my kids and it crossed the line. And I was like, ‘You know what? I'm done.’ And he blamed me for it, like threw everything back in my face,” she explained.

Kristin stated, “I was always like, I can take it. You know. I can take the abuse. I have my whole life.”

But she added, “It's like when you start now messing with my kids, I'm not doing it.”