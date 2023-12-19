Prince William arrives in Kuwait to condole death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf

Prince William meets with Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

Prince William has landed in Kuwait to offer condolences over the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.



During his visit, Britain's future king William met with new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah and offered condolences on behalf of himself and the royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts on Tuesday shared a photo from William's last-minute trip to the Middle East country with a heartfelt message: "Sincere condolences to the people of Kuwait and the family of the late Amir, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah."



The British royal family has long-standing ties with the Kuwaiti royal family, as it does with many of the Gulf State ruling royals.

Sheikh Nawaf, in late November, was rushed to a hospital for an unspecified illness. In the time since, Kuwait had been waiting for news about his health.

The emir was laid to rest on Sunday at a private funeral attended by relatives. Kuwait has announced 40 days of mourning as well as a three-day closure of official departments.