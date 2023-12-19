Prince William arrives in Kuwait to condole death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf

Prince William has landed in Kuwait to offer condolences over the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
During his visit, Britain's future king William met with new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah and offered condolences on behalf of himself and the royal family.
The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts on Tuesday shared a photo from William's last-minute trip to the Middle East country with a heartfelt message: "Sincere condolences to the people of Kuwait and the family of the late Amir, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah."
The British royal family has long-standing ties with the Kuwaiti royal family, as it does with many of the Gulf State ruling royals.
Sheikh Nawaf, in late November, was rushed to a hospital for an unspecified illness. In the time since, Kuwait had been waiting for news about his health.
The emir was laid to rest on Sunday at a private funeral attended by relatives. Kuwait has announced 40 days of mourning as well as a three-day closure of official departments.
Prince Harry 'looks upset and heartbroken for not being invited by his father to royal Christmas'
Jim Ladd started his career in 1969
Brad Pitt was previously married to actress-philanthropist Angelina Jolie
Kanye West and Will Smith traveled together to Dubai
Kanye West makes new controversial comments while hosting a private listening of his new album Vultures
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's Christmas plans revealed