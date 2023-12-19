Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to adopt William, Kate's attitude to win hearts

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to follow in Kate and William's footsteps

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to follow in Prince William and Kate Middleton's footsteps to win hearts and praise in the US as they have so far failed to make names for themselves in the States.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may boost their popularity by adopting the attitude of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The California-based couple have been warned that their brand won't survive in the future unless they start acting more like royals again.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents have been urged to adopt the royal family's mantra of "never complain, never explain" right from the start. Esther Krakue told Sky News Australia that this would help the couple rebuild their brand and public image.



The new suggestion comes after Meghan and Harry have recently been crowned 'Hollywood's biggest losers of 2023' by a media outlet.

Krakue argued this embarrassing accolade shows "the people that you would think would hover around them and steal a bit of the limelight are just not seeing any value there, despite the couple's obvious proximity [to] the Royal Family."



Americans are reportedly sick of Harry and Meghan and urging them to return to the UK without wasting time and efforts in failed attempt to recognized themselves as the US royals.

There are suggestions for the Sussexes that Kate and William's teaching may help them get back to the peak of popularity.