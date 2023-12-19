‘Down to earth’ William, Kate remind people of late Queen Elizabeth

File Footage

Prince William and Princess Kate’s kind gesture at the Royal Variety Performance compared with the late Queen Elizabeth.

Earlier in December, the royal couple attended the royal event which marked their first public appearance following "racist royals" claims made by Omid Scobie in his controversial book Endgame.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were the guests of honour at an event, attentively enjoyed all the performances.

The pair even burst into laughter at the evening’s hosts Bradley Walsh and comedian Tom Allen’s jokes which were made against them.



As per Mirror, body language expert Barren Stanton said, "Their willingness to laugh shows how down to earth they are as a couple when they're together."

He added, "They have followed in the footsteps of the late Queen as we saw them laughing together at the Royal Variety. The Queen never failed to show she was enjoying herself and Kate and William's appearance reminds me of this."

Speaking of the couple's gestures at the Royal Variety Performance, Barren shared that there were no signs of them faking any of their emotions.

He said, "They wanted to be there and they could fully let go. It was a very natural appearance from the both of them."