Imelda Staunton talks filming ‘The Crown’ final season after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Imelda Staunton, who portrays the late Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s series The Crown, relayed the moment they found out about the monarch’s death.

Staunton appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday that they were in the middle of filming the show when they were told about the Queen.

“Lesley Manville, who plays Princess Margaret, and myself were filming, and at lunchtime, we were told we might hear some sad news [about Queen Elizabeth II],” Staunton, 67, said.

When Staunton was asked if they continue to film or to stop, so she decided upon carrying on.

“So, we finished the day, and you go home, and then, as we all found out at about 6 o’clock [on the] news, [Elizabeth had died],” she shared.

“And then, weirdly, in the schedule, I had 10 days off, which was the 10 days of mourning.”

“I think it was very difficult for people looking at me,” Staunton shared. “I got my head around it, got dressed, but then, we had a lot of [extras] in that day, and then ‘the shape’ walked on. And I think, for them, it was quite hard.”

The actress shared that since she had been playing the character for so long that she found herself “inconsolable” the night of Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022.

“I would have, of course, been sad, but obviously, I think I was fuelled by living with her for so long,” she recalled.

The Crown was concluded mid-December this year with its sixth season.