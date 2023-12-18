Kate Middleton takes thinly-veiled dig at Meghan Markle with latest post

Princess Kate teases Meghan Markle with her never-before-seen childhood photo

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton paid a huge tribute to her parents as she released her never-before-seen photo from Childhood Christmas with her family on Monday, showing the then two year-old in all her grace and elegance.



The Princess of Wales's newly released childhood photo reveals she has been brought up in all royal style. With the help of her adorable picture, taken in 1983, Prince William's wife tried to explain that how early years help build characters of people.

Kate, according to some, took a thinly-veiled dig at Meghan Markle with her latest picture as she tried to explained that how her parents taught her the best of manners and disciplines and attitude she carries throughout her life.

William's wife Kate, who's loved and respected for her never-complaining attitude, captioned the photo: "Sharing some festive memories this Christmas."

She penned: "#ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives."

In her childhood picture, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's mom can be seen sitting at a Christmas dinner table in royal style with her family. She was just two yeas of age at the time as the picture was taken in 1983.

Some fans and experts reacted to the photo an comments as per their interpretation, with some guessing as "the future Queen tried to take swipe at her sister-in-law Meghan, who always finds worms in royal life."

Another chimed in: "Wow! Kate's stunning way to school Meghan."

However, a large number of royal fans gushed over the picture and praised Kate for giving them the best treat for Christmas by sharing her sweet picture with them.

In the phot, Kate is seen wearing a dark cardigan and blue and white dress, along with a colorful beaded necklace.