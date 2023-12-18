Prince William melts hearts with emotional gesture to a woman

Prince William, who recently evoked his late mother Princess Diana's memory in rare emotional moment during an encounter with a woman, has been given a new title by his fans.



In viral photos, future King William is seen closing his eyes as a woman gives him an emotional embrace during his visit to The Passage, which works to end homelessness and support those in need.



Kate Middleton's husband's emotional moment melted hearts of his fans who began to call him the true Prince, with some giving him title of "Prince of Hugs." His gesture even reminded fans of his late mother Diana, who never shied away from offering hugs and gloveless handshakes.

Prince of Wales, who is particularly driven to help the homeless people due to his late mother Princess Diana's influence, also shared heartwarming words during his trip to the homelessness charity, saying: "Together we can end homelessness."

Prince William, heir apparent to the throne, has seemingly changed his strategy as he was previously known as a little more formal and more "restrained" than his younger brother, Prince Harry who was the family's hugger.

