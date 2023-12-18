Madonna’s health scare brought kids ‘in one room’ together

Madonna opens up about situation after health scare

Madonna got candid about her feelings post-health scare.



In jest, Madonna said that she "had to almost die" in order to have her six kids "in one room" at the same time.

The 65-year-old singer of Material Girl claimed that after her health crisis that sent her into critical care during the summer, she woke up in the hospital to her "scared" children.

“The fact that I’m here right now is the f—king miracle,” she exclaimed to the applauding audience during her Saturday night performance at Barclays Centre.

“There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital,” she added.

“There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital … I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU,” she went on, thanking the mystery woman named Siobhan who “saved [her] life.”

Page Six reported in June that the Queen of Pop had "strenuously rehearsed" and "put in 12-hour days" in preparation for her tour, only to be discovered unconscious in her New York City residence.

Since then, she has disclosed that Eitan Yardeni, her Kabbalah teacher, remained by her side during her 48-hour artificial coma, and that she was only able to hear his voice.