Jason Momoa reveals his role preparation for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Jason Momoa maintained equilibrium when it comes to getting ready for his most recent film role and yet the iconic one.



With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set to release in theatres on December 22, the 44-year-old actor claimed he didn't have to train excessively to get in fighting shape.

"I don't do calories. I just eat," Momoa told E! News.

He said that nothing was off-limits in his meal plan, which was also totally flexible. In response to a question about his diet before and during filming, he said, "Everything. Because you're burning so many calories, I just eat and consume. I'm constantly moving and work long days."

"I just shovel it in, and then work hard," he added. "Work hard, eat hard, play hard, just do it."

Even though Momoa's role as the half-Atlantean, half-human superhero requires him to flaunt his strong physique, he emphasises that maintaining his physical health is more important to him than looking good for physically taxing scenes.

"I don't really do it for vanity," he told the outlet. "It's more so I don't get hurt. You've got to be prepared. You're putting on a suit that's going to weigh 40 pounds. You've got to be able to move. That kind of action just puts a lot of weight on your knees. So, you just do it so you don't get hurt."

In addition, Momoa revealed that viewers would witness a different side of Aquaman in the next movie since the character is now a parent and a husband (Amber Heard plays Mera's wife).

"It's all things I never got to play in the last four films that I've done," the actor told E! News, adding, "I'm like, 'People need to see this side of him.' So that was my request, and I think people are going to really love it."