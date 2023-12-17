Meghan Markle, Harry devise new plan to overshadow Princess Kate, William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely put out all the stops to overshadow Prince William and Kate Middleton on Christmas this year.

However, royal author Tom Quinn argued King Charles has made his preference very much clear by snubbing the Sussexes an invite to spend the holiday with the royal family at Sandringham House.

Speaking to the Daily Express, author of The Reluctant Billionaire reflected on the Spare author’s desire to return to the UK to his family, which might culminate in the former royals trying to patch up things with them.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'excluded' from royal family's Christmas plan

"I suspect that because Harry is beginning to realise he needs the royal family more than the royal family needs him, he may well try again to patch up the relationship as we get towards Christmas Day,” he claimed.

Quinn continued: "I think Charles wants to make it very clear at a time when families get together, that he at least has a good relationship with one son, and of course with his daughter-in-law.

"I expect the Royal family will make sure William and Kate and their children are very visible right across the Christmas holidays as it’s a special time."

"I don’t think Harry and Meghan will be able to overshadow Kate and William this Christmas, or at least not in the UK,” the royal commentator added.