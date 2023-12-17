Diddy returns to Instagram for late ex Kim Porter amid abuse claims

Kim Porter passed away from pneumonia in 2019

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs still misses his late ex Kim Porter five years after her shocking and tragic death.

Despite the avalanche of public backlash he has received amidst his multiple sexual assault lawsuits, the 54-year-old music mogul returned to Instagram Friday evening to wish Porter for what would have been her 51st birthday.

“We miss you so much Kim!” Diddy captioned the photo of him planting a kiss on a smiling Porter’s cheek.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever,” he wished the late model, signing off with a black heart emoji.

The post garnered nearly 80,000 likes within a day. Unsurprisingly, though, the comments have been turned off – just as they have been for the rest of his account.



He also posted a few throwback pictures with Porter on his Instagram Stories, including a snap of them laughing and another of the duo strolling hand-in-hand on the shoreline.



Diddy and Porter were together for nearly 13 years, though their relationship was on-off.

They also shared three children together: 25-year-old son Christian twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James – who will soon turn 17.

Despite their on-off relationship, Diddy continued to speak highly of Porter even after her death, describing them as “more than soulmates,” per Page Six.

He even expressed regret for never marrying her in 2019 – just a year after his breakup with Cassie who recently filed a harrowing sexual assault lawsuit against him.