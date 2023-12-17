King Charles at crossroads over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles has been cautious over the way he approached Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles no longer feels safe speaking to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through the telephone.

An insider told OK! that the monarch was anxious over the prospect of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaking private conversations to the public.

Despite wanting to end the rift between the Sussexes and Prince William and Kate Middleton, the source revealed that monarch did not have much of a choice as it ran the risk of upsetting the Waleses.

"The King would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple, and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming."

"It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales," the source added.

This comes after reprots claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan were willing to visit the royal family in the UK for Christmas.

After the release of Omid Scobie's book Endgame, it caused shockwaves as it named King Charles and Kate as the two royals who were racist against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's then unborn child Prince Archie.