Close pal misses Prince Harry's 'jovial' nature before marrying Meghan

Prince Harry's friend recalled how he missed his old pal

Prince Harry’s demeanour reportedly took a hit after marrying Meghan Markle, as per a pal who was close to the Duke of Sussex.

According to former football star James Haskell, as per OK!, the Duke of Sussex, who was known for his jovial nature, become more of a recluse after coming to the realisation of his family's ill treatment, which was made much more apparent after marrying Meghan.

"Who should be there, wandering around having a good time, but Prince Harry. He hadn't met her [Meghan] yet, so he was still quite fun," he recalled.

"Everybody's entitled to an opportunity to say what they want, and when someone feels like they and their partner have been oppressed, lied about, contradicted, and put into a corner."

Despite this, Haskell insisted that he and the Duke of Sussex remained close but things have since never been the same.

“I think it's very important. I ended up inadvertently being a big defender of his recently. I speak to him every night every now and again. We're just sort of comparing notes about kids always being ill," the former rugby player said then.