'No forgiveness' for Prince Harry as Prince William 'hurt' over Kate

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly been seething over the way Prince Harry caused pain to his wife Kate Middleton after releasing his memoir Spare.



According to an insider, while speaking to OK!, the Princess of Wales seemingly moved on from the ordeal but the Duke of Cambridge has kept his issues with his younger brother at the forefront of their relationship.

"Kate may have grudgingly put the past behind her out of loyalty to the family but William can never forgive Harry for the way he’s thrown Kate under the bus."

As for the Duke of Sussex, the source said that he has continued to feel the brunt of his actions as he felt hurt over losing his brother.

"Harry is still incredibly hurt by how he has been ostracized by his brother," said the insider.

The source went on to add that even though the Duke of Sussex held on to the chance of receiving an apology from the royal family, the likelihood of it happening was more than unlikely, "especially not from William".

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex made many explosive claims about Kate in his memoir which included allegations of her dislike for his wife Meghan Markle.