Princess Kate 'forced' to play peacemaker in Harry, Meghan feud by King Charles

Princess Kate 'forced' by King Charles to play peacemaker in Harry, Meghan feud

Kate Middleton was reportedly convinced by King Charles to reach out to Meghan Markle after Endgame claims.

The Princess of Wales is understood to have rung the Duchess of Sussex after names of senior royal members were revealed in Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book, who were allegedly ‘racist’ to Meghan and Prince Harry’s son Prince Archie before his birth.

“Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” spilled a source to In Touch, adding that the phone call came at the monarch’s request.

“Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker,” they shared.

The insider continued: This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all.”

However, despite being pushed by the King, the wife of Prince William is “glad she did it.”

The source shared: “This pettiness has gone on far too long, and if it leads to William and [Prince] Harry reuniting as brothers, Kate won’t have any regrets.

They added: “Nor should Meghan have any. Hopefully she wants to see William and Harry reconcile just as much as everyone else.”