Charlie Hunnam could have been 'Star Wars’ Anakin Skywalker

Charlie Hunnam as Star Wars’ Anakin Skywalker

Charlie Hunnam could have yielded the lightsaber for Star Wars’ Anakin Skywalker.



Although it's difficult to see Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars as anybody other than Hayden Christensen, Charlie Hunnam claims that he came extremely close to wielding the lightsaber of the beloved character.

Ahead of the release of his next movie, Rebel Moon, Hunnam spoke with ET's Ash Crossan to verify the long-running rumour that he had tried out for the part of Anakin and nearly got it following a one-on-one meeting with director George Lucas.

Stars such as Paul Walker, Ryan Phillippe, and Leonardo DiCaprio were also considered, but Lucas ultimately chose the relatively unknown Canadian actor to begin Darth Vader's origin narrative.

"I had forgotten that too, but yes, I did. I got to the point where I was meeting George Lucas, you know? Which... I don't think he meets a lot of actors," Hunnam recalled.

"I think it was probably, maybe, two to three actors they were considering. I don't remember much about it."

Hunnam mainly remembered being nervous from what he could recall; the actor felt Lucas recognised this feeling.

"And I just remember it being a very awkward meeting and walking out and thinking, 'Well, I'm definitely not [getting the] role.' And I was correct," he quipped.

"Sometimes it's about the vibes."