Princess Eugenie, Beatrice advised to lay low, 'be quiet'

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have laid low in the wake of Prince Andrew's sex abuse scandal

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s absence from the limelight is reportedly a PR strategy to ease them back into the royal family.

According to PR expert Luana Rebeira, while speaking to GB News, the move for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s daughters to step away from the spotlight in light of their father’s sex abuse scandal was likely a deliberate move.

Read More: Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie may never serve royal family over grim truth



She said: "The princesses have largely kept out of the limelight recently, which I imagine is a deliberate strategy. Although not working royals at the moment, there is the possibility they could be given official duties in the future."

"I feel for Beatrice and Eugenie as they can’t help who their father is and I think the British public is reasonable enough not to blame them by association.

"They both come across as perfectly likeable in their own right and they seem to just be getting on with their roles as minor royals and, more importantly, mothers."

The expert advised that this strategy was likely the best move for the two women, elaborating that it was one that could give them some legitimacy like Queen Elizabeth as well as Prince William and Princess Kate.

Read More: Princess Eugenie makes shock admission about her relationship with Beatrice

She explained: “I think their best tactic is simply to continue as they are. Adopting the quiet dignity which has worked so well for Queen Elizabeth II and William and Kate."