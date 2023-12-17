Kate Middleton shines spotlight on ‘critical role’ of nurturing future generations

Kate Middleton sent out a very ‘Merry’ message to people who lay a ‘critical role’ in ‘nurturing and raising the future generation.’

Kensington Palace unveiled a new introduction from the Princess of Wales, on Saturday, for her third annual Christmas carol concert.

While the event took place last week on December 8, 2023, it will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

“Welcome to our third carol service at Westminster Abbey. Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby,” Kate said in the recorded message.

“The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future.”

The mom of three went on to acknowledge the effort that goes in to bringing up a child from “parents and carers, to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers.”

The Princess of Wales has made early childhood development one of her main focuses after she launched the Shaping Us campaign in January.

“Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on,” she continued.

“But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child's world can we hope to make a difference.”

The princess closed the message by wishing everyone a “very merry Christmas.”

This year’s event features performances by Westminster Abbey’s choir, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay.