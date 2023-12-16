Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys date night with 'all qualities' girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti in Paris

Leo and Vittoria, 25, were spotted leaving La Girafe restaurant in Paris,

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio opted for a low-key date night with his new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti in Paris on Friday, following a wild night out with Lottie Moss.

Trying to remain inconspicuous, Leo 49 wore an all-black outfit, complete with a protective mask and baseball cap to shield his face. He had partied with Lottie, 25, at Chiltern Firehouse in London earlier in the week.

Leo and Vittoria, 25, were spotted leaving La Girafe restaurant in Paris, with the actor dressed in a smart bomber jacket, while Vittoria wore a black fur coat and wide-leg trousers.

The couple, linked since November, hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, but sources suggest Leo is exclusively dating Vittoria, who shares his passion for environmental causes.

They left the seafood restaurant around 12:30 AM after enjoying a cabaret show, and insiders claim Vittoria possesses all the qualities Leo looks for in a partner.

