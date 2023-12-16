Jason Momoa unsure about 'The Aquaman' films future

Jason Momoa is pessimistic about the direction the DC superhero franchise may take although the actor enjoys portraying Aquaman.



The actor, who is promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which hits theatres on December 22, recently spoke candidly with Entertainment Tonight about his worries about upcoming entries.

In response to rumours that the newest film would be his final performance as the fabled King of Atlantis, Momoa said, “I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice.”

The actor has been candid about how grateful he is to be playing Aquaman, particularly considering that he grew up loving the ocean and dreaming of becoming a marine biologist.

However, he is aware that Peter Safran and James Gunn, who were just appointed to head DC Studios, have different ideas about how the DC movie world should develop and that they wish to "start their own new thing up."

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility,” Momoa said of the possibility to play Aquaman again. “But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.'”

The actor added, “I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.”

Momoa made his first appearance as Aquaman in 2017's Justice League and later starred in his own standalone film in 2018.