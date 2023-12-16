Greta Gerwig reveals rare insight into Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken'

Greta Gerwig is sharing more information about I'm Just Ken, one of the numerous hits from her critically acclaimed movie Barbie.



The three-time Oscar nominee revealed that Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the box office hit, had first imagined a fight between him and his now-famous mink coat during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“One of the ideas Ryan had was that he would have a dance duet with his mink and that the mink would be fighting him and then love him and then fight him again, eventually defeat him, and that he would be birthed anew out of the mink,” she shared of Gosling’s idea. “And somewhere there’s a rehearsal footage of this.”

Gosling and the other actors' "brilliant, wild ideas" helped the picture to become what it was, even though that moment didn't end up becoming the movie's iconic number.

“We had a fun week exploring what it would be if he had his mink ballet,” the director explained that she and Gosling came up with the notion of the mink coat because they are both big fans of Sylvester Stallone, who wore extravagant coats in the 80s.

During her late-night talk show, Gerwig revealed that she had Gosling in mind when she penned Ken's character in every version of Barbie. However, it took the two-time Oscar nominee a bit longer to envision himself as the lead Ken opposite Margot Robbie's Barbie.

“He’s an amazing, genius actor, dramatic actor, everything,” the director said. “I always knew he was extremely funny. I mean he is extremely funny in lots of movies but also in his SNL appearances. He’s one of the great all-time SNL hosts. I said, ‘I’ve written this for you,’ and he eventually agreed with me.'”



