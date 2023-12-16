Jessica Chastain expresses gratitude for Taylor Swift

Jessica Chastain credits Taylor Swift with helping her get over a previous breakup.



On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the Scenes from a Marriage actress, 46, confessed that Swift, 34, gave her a break-up mixtape after the two met for the first time at the 2011 Met Gala.

“We were both sitting next to each other … and she was so sweet,” Chastain, 46, told Jimmy Fallon it was her first invite to the fashion event.

She continued, “I just went through a break-up and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together — it was such a fun night.”

“And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album,” continued Chastain, before adding that she discovered Swift, "had made me a break-up playlist that she sent me! Isn't that the sweetest thing?”

“What are you kidding me? That’s unbelievable!” Fallon, 49, responded.

“I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement,” added Chastian. “And she had, like, curated all these break-up songs to send me to help me get through my break-up.”

Chastain met her future husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo a year later in 2012, even though she did not specify who she broke up with in 2011. Since 2017, the couple has been wed.

Over the years, Chastain has continued to support Swift in return; earlier this year, Fallon showed a picture of Chastain visiting Swift backstage with pals during her Eras tour.