Prince William, Princess Kate leave royal fans unimpressed in 2023

Prince William, Princess Kate advised to engage in more royal events after 'Endgame' controversy

Prince William and Princess Kate have been urged to engage in more royal events in order to rebuild their image following the 'racist royals' claims in Omid Scobie's controversial book Endgame.

Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie, co-hosts of Royally Obsessed lauded the royal couple for their recent public engagements, however, they claimed their fans are asking for more.

Roberta said that "the royals can’t be silent film stars anymore."

She further added, "I think it’s so interesting, the show-not-tell thing, does all of this drama, the fallout from Endgame, but not only that, but Harry and Meghan, and all of 2023, and all of 2022, and Spare, and all of that, does the drama overshadow what Kate and William are doing?"

Rachel agreed to the points raised by her co-host, however, noted the future King and Queen of the UK must win the trust of their people.

She continued, "Kate and William should be out there, making more of these videos, involving the kids, letting people see how their work impacts the public in the UK."

For the unversed, royal author Omid allegedly revealed the names of two royal figures involved in racist conversations against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, which left a bad impression on the royal family.

Moreover, Harry also made some explosive revelations about his family and brother William's ill-treatment towards him in his best-selling memoir Spare, released earlier this year.