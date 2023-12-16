Princess Kate key role in royal family overshadows 'hard working' Princess Anne

Princess Kate must not be described as a ‘part-time royal,’ as she is partaking in the significant job of ‘raising the future King.'

Speaking on the Daily Mail’s weekly talk show, Palace Confidential, royal commentator Richard Eden slammed the princess’ comparisons with Princess Anne, who was recently hailed the ‘hardest working member’ of the British Royal Family for conducting 457 engagements across the year, 32 more than King Charles.

Meanwhile, Kate lagged behind the likes of the Princess Royal, the King, Queen Camilla, and her husband Prince William with only 128 engagements.

“Catherine is trying to raise our future King [Prince George], and the children, it's a very important job so it shouldn't be seen as not working hard,” argued Eden.

“She’s doing that in addition to engagements. So you would always expect someone like Princess Anne to do more.”

The outlet’s royal editor Rebecca English agreed with Eden’s sentiments as she heralded the Prince and Princess of Wales for finding the right balance between royal duties and spending time with their kids.

“Queen Elizabeth was always of the opinion that you have to be seen to be believed, royalty has to be seen to be believed, and I think that highlights... questions might rise, are they getting that balance right?” she inquired.

“[Kate and William] also made very clear that their other really big job is bringing their family up and being good parents,” English continued.

Referring to a recent video of the future Queen’s trip to a baby bank with her kids, the royal expert noted the senior royal pair is “bringing up three really happy, well-adjusted kids” who are “comfortable enough with the spotlight on them without being overexposed to it.”

She added: “So I think those numbers to reflect that balance they’re trying to find.”