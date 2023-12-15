Mandy Moore shares experience of filming Dr. Death six weeks after giving birth

Mandy Moore dishes out details about filming Dr. Death weeks after giving birth

Mandy Moore had recently opened up on filming Dr. Death season two six weeks after giving birth to second baby last October.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Dr. Death season 2 premiere on Thursday, Mandy said, “I think that made it easier somehow.”

Reflecting on the transition, the This is Us star remarked, “It all happened so quickly that I wasn't able to really cognitively wrap my head around everything.”

“I was like, 'Oh wait, I'm already in New York and we're shooting and I have a six-week-old baby’,” continued the 39-year-old.

Mandy pointed out, “I think had it been planned a little, I would've stressed out and had more anxiety around it, but because it all just fell together so quickly and last minute, I sort of rolled with it.”

The Chasing Liberty actress revealed that she used to return to take care of her baby after coming back from intense work.

“I think it made it easier not to bring work home with me,” she added.

Dr. Death director Jennifer Morrison was impressed by Mandy’s professionalism, stating, “It was insane.”

Jennifer added, “She has a six-week-old baby, and you would never have known. She was so graceful, so professional. We never had a sense that she had had a baby except that she had this gorgeous child. She was so devoted.”