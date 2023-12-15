Prince Harry takes revenge on Piers Morgan after court win?

Prince Harry has made a big claim about Piers Morgan after wining his phone-hacking court battle against a UK media group.

The Duke of Sussex seemingly took revenge on Morgan for being hurt by the outspoken TV presenter's comments as the 58-year-old has been vocal about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they stepped down a senior working royals in 2020.

Meghan Markle's husband, in his statement, said Morgan "clearly knew" about phone hacking.



Harry's comments about the former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter come after a UK judge ruled on Friday that the Duke of Sussex was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), and awarded the royal £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.



Prince William's younger brother Harry, in a statement read out by his lawyer David Sherborne, said the case was not just about hacking, but also the "systemic and appalling behaviour followed by cover-ups."

He added that the "shocking scale" had only been revealed through these court proceedings, and claimed MGN’s board directors, legal team and editors – including Mr Morgan – "clearly knew about" phone hacking.

It is to mention here that Morgan was editor of the newspaper from 1995 to 2004.

In response to the court ruling, MGN said: "We welcome today’s judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago. Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation."

Justice Fancourt ruled that unlawful information-gathering was "widespread" at all three Mirror Group titles from 1996 onwards, and phone hacking became "habitual" from 1998.