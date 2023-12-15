Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's story to take center stage in The Crown sequel?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story would ceertainly make for a good drama dose should The Crown showrunners decide to make a sequel.

Recently, the series has become talk of the town as its sixth season showcased the late Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Al-Fayed, her fatal car accident, and Prince William and Kate Middleton's budding romance.

Discussing the globally renowned series, reporter Ellie Phillips told GB News, "I know they [makers] are saying this is the last one, but Meghan and Harry have given them gold, they given them absolute gold dust."

Earlier, at The Crown's finale premiere, creator Peter Morgan addressed rumours of the show's sequel.



In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he said, "I am happy to spend some time away from the fictitious lives of royals for a while. I will not be writing anything set in a palace anywhere."

He continued, "Maybe later on, at some point in my life, I'll miss it enough, you know, to pick up the pen again."

The renowned screenwriter added that there are no plans of writing a sequel at the moment. He continued, "You never rule anything out, but in the short term -- absolutely not."