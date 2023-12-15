Cher gives rare insight into the making of her first-ever Christmas album

file footage

Cher revealed the reason behind her taking so much time to release a Christmas-themed album.



The 77-year-old singer appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week, where she discussed her recent performance at NBC Rockfeller Tree Lighting show following the release of her album titled, Christmas.

Clarkson enthused about Cher’s performance at the tree lighting and went on to call her track DJ Play A Christmas Song, “the greatest Christmas song to come out” since All I want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey.

The legendary singer looked visibly pleased with the compliment as she explained why she never released a Christmas album before. “I couldn’t find in my mind, I couldn’t find a way to put myself into a ‘Cher Christmas’,” she shared.

Cher also gushed about working with Darlene Love on her latest rendition of Baby Please Come Home after performing background vocals on the 1963 version.

“I wasn’t going to do it unless [Love] wanted to sing it with me because somehow it just wouldn’t have been right,” she affirmed, adding that when they came together for the song after such a long time, “it was really good.”