Meghan Markle steers clear of 'Drama' at Kings' coronation, while Harry takes stage

Meghan allegedly dodged the Royal affair to avoid being pulled into more 'Royal Dramas,' according to Omid Scobie's new book Endgame, Markle made a strategic move at King Charles' coronation.

Prince Harry attended the event, briefly gracing the gathering before making a swift departure to reunite with his family in the United States, where his children and wife awaited.



Meghan Markle's Decision to Skip Coronation Linked to Royal Turbulence

Meghan reportedly opted out of returning to the UK for King Charles' celebration, with author Scobie suggesting her desire to avoid royal controversies played a "significant role" in her decision.

Despite initially citing her son Archie's upcoming birthday as the reason for her absence, Scobie claimed Meghan was determined not to be drawn back into royal dramas.

Throughout the relatively low-profile year, Meghan limited her public appearances to pivotal events, such as receiving the Women of Vision Award for her advocacy efforts in support of women and girls.

The author asserted that Meghan intentionally maintained a low profile to concentrate on developing her own business ventures.

