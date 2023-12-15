Meghan Markle steers clear of 'Drama' at Kings' coronation, while Harry takes stage

Meghan allegedly dodged the Royal affair to avoid being pulled into more 'Royal Dramas,' according to Omid Scobie's new book Endgame, Markle made a strategic move at King Charles' coronation.
Prince Harry attended the event, briefly gracing the gathering before making a swift departure to reunite with his family in the United States, where his children and wife awaited.
Meghan reportedly opted out of returning to the UK for King Charles' celebration, with author Scobie suggesting her desire to avoid royal controversies played a "significant role" in her decision.
Despite initially citing her son Archie's upcoming birthday as the reason for her absence, Scobie claimed Meghan was determined not to be drawn back into royal dramas.
Throughout the relatively low-profile year, Meghan limited her public appearances to pivotal events, such as receiving the Women of Vision Award for her advocacy efforts in support of women and girls.
The author asserted that Meghan intentionally maintained a low profile to concentrate on developing her own business ventures.
Kanye West’s children with Kim Kardashian have been spending more and more time with his new wife
Maren Morris filed for divorce from her estranged husband in October after five years of marriage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's invite to Royal Christmas currently hangs in balance
Doja Cat has reportedly been extremely and unapologetically rude to her fanbase
Charlie Puth announced his engagement to girlfriend Brooke Sansone in September this year
Sophie Turner recently sparked a ‘casual’ romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson