Shane MacGowan's widow expresses gratitude for support following his funeral

The widow of Shane MacGowan expressed her gratitude on Instagram for the 'beautiful messages and support' received from fans following his funeral.

Shane, The Pogues singer who would have turned 65 on Christmas Day, passed away in Dublin last month, and his funeral service occurred in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary last week.

The funeral, watched by millions worldwide, featured a church service with standing room only as hundreds were unable to enter.

Shane's widow, Irish journalist Victoria Mary Clarke, aged 57, shared that she feels a strong connection to her late husband and described his funeral as 'magical.'

Alongside a picture of the couple, she penned: 'I just wanted to say thank you for so many beautiful messages of support.

'I know that each and every one of you has plenty of problems and challenges of your own to be thinking about and you are all so generous and kind and thoughtful and compassionate and I am deeply grateful to you.

'Please take a moment to appreciate yourselves!!! Sharing love in this world is the most beautiful thing you can do and the most valuable.

She concluded the post: 'There’s a lot of people that I want to individually thank for making his funeral so special and magical and I will probably be doing it for a long time!!!! Bless everyone everywhere always '

Fans were quick to rush to the comments to praise Victoria for her 'inspiring words', one said: 'What an amazing lady you are'.

'This is a beautiful thing to read. Shane is absolutely with you. Thank you and Happy Christmas'.

'Awwwww so glad to read this. Soooo much love beautiful lady. What an incredible photo too'.