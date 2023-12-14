Prince William spills Queen Elizabeth's ‘right away’ moment with Prince Philip

Early on Thursday, Prince William returned to the Royal Navy training academy in Dartmouth, Devon, to witness the most recent cadets graduate or pass out in preparation for their military duty.

William, 41, took the royal salute as more than 100 Royal Navy Cadets and international colleagues graduated from the Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC). William was there on behalf of his father, King Charles.

William first met cadets, instructors, and department heads while wearing the complete ceremonial dress of the Royal Navy, which included a greatcoat, helmet, and sword. Later, he changed into the Royal Navy No. 1B outfit, which included full-size medals, garter stars, and ornate gold cord known as aiguillettes.

"It is a great honour for me, as Commodore-in-Chief Submarines, to be with you here in BRNC, representing His Majesty The King at Lord High Admiral’s Divisions," William said in his speech.

"To put your minds at ease, I know all too well how cold it gets when standing still on an exposed parade ground, so my promise to you is that I shall keep this short, allowing you to get through those grand doors, and on to your hard-earned celebrations!"

"Whilst my own Passing Out Parade was at Sandhurst – Britannia Royal Naval College still holds a very special place in my heart. It is well known that my grandmother and grandfather met here, while my great-grandfather, King George VI, was conducting these very duties," he added about when Princess Elizabeth was 13 and Prince Philip was 18, they met at the college with King George, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.



