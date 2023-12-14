Goldie Hawn looks disheveled on a rare outing in California: See

Goldie Hawn steps out for a rare outing

Goldie Hawn was spotted sporting a trendy look as she walked through Brentwood in California, wearing Khaki trousers on Tuesday, December. 13.

The American actress, 78, paired her look with black trainers and a classy black jacket to-go-with.

Accesorising her look with a small bag, which was pinned to her waist, the Hollywood star flaunted her look with minimal makeup.

The Oscar winner topped it all off with a blood-red manicure.

Goldie has three children; Kate Hudson, now 44, Oliver Hudson, 47, and Wyatt Russell, 37.

The actress, who has been together with boyfriend Kurt Russell for four decades, reflected on her reason behind opting out of marrying him.

The 78-year-old actress shared: "It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together."

She added, "That feeling of gratitude is important, because it's good for your brain and your heart and your health. It's a good thing to pass on," she concluded.