Trevor Noah ‘excited’ to return as host of Grammy Awards for fourth time

Trevor Noah to host the 66th Grammy Awards for fourth consecutive year

Trevor Noah has recently revealed he’s going to return as host of 66th Grammy Awards for the fourth consecutive year.



The former host of The Daily Show announced on his What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast on Wednesday that he will be hosting the event as well as serve as a producer on the show.

Trevor expressed his excitement for hosting the event, saying, “I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys.”

“I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun,” he continued.

Trevor added, “I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

For the unversed, Trevor hosted the shows in 2021, 2022 and earlier this year.

The 66th Grammy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on February 4, will reportedly be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy.

Besides Trevor, Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins will also serve as executive producers on the show.

Meanwhile, nominations were unveiled in November where Taylor Swift is nominated in six categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Other than that, Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét have seven nominations, whereas SZA with nine noms comprising Record, Album and Song of the Year.

Interestingly, Trevor is not only going to host the show but he is also been nominated for best comedy album for his title, I Wish You Would.