'Overexposed' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's major plan spoiled by elegant Kate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to adopt new strategy to win over elegant Kate Middleton as all their stunts to steal the Princess of Wales's thunder backfire on them.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the work of their Archewell Foundation by releasing a video just hours after Princess Kate had shared her own clip to unveil her charity work with a Baby Banks initiative.



Kevin O’Sullivan, Talk TV presenter, has lashed out at the US-based couple for their alleged attempt to win over Kate, urging Harry and Meghan to 'change their game 'because they are overexposed.'

The comments come after reports that Harry and Meghan's Archewell foundation faced a multi-million pound drop in funding.

After playing a clip of what the presenter called the "slick" Sussex video, O'Sullivan said the Archewell Foundation had seen profits drop due to a lack of donations.

The talk show host appeared taking a jibe at the couple as he said: "These two people, they need to change their game, somehow or other because it isn't working is it?"

Panellist and journalist JJ Anisiobi also agreed something might have to change for Harry and Meghan, saying: "They're massively over-exposed".

It's also being claimed that Meghan and Harry's "unwise" stunt to release the video was to overshadow Kate's charity work visit as the Sussex's video came just hours after the future Queen Consort's clip, showing the Princess taking part in packing Christmas gifts for others along with her and William's three children.

However, Kat's elegance and decency won over Harry and Meghan's stunts again.