Nawaz sees PML-N govt after Pakistanis’ Feb 8 ‘judgment’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is "addressing the nation" for the first time after getting vindication from the graft cases.
The party says he is a candidate to become prime minister for a fourth term in the general elections slated to take place on February 8, 2024. He only needs the lifelong ban on holding any public office to be removed, to qualify to stand in the polls.
More to follow...
Apex court's 5-1 ruling "suspends" its October 23 decision that declared civilians' military trial as "null and void"
PML-N supremo rebuffs conspiring against former army and spy chiefs
PPP chief asks several "questions of law" after objections raised over 12-year-old reference
Both politicians have pleaded not guilty to the charges
The top court allowed the continuation of civilians' military trials until final verdict on intra-court pleas
General Secretariat also expresses concern over Indian SC's verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370