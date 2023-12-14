Prince William had 'nightmares' during initial days of Kate Middleton romance

Prince William had 'nightmares' during intiial days of Kate Middleton romance

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s decades-long love story is not void of a fair share of drama.

The recently released episodes of The Crown Season 6 gave a glimpse into the romance of the Prince and Princess of Wales, which also featured the very moment William found Kate attractive.

The then-student wore a see-through dress for a charity fashion show at St. Andrews University in 2002, sweeping off the future King from his feet, who was in attendance with his friends.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Christopher Anderson reflected on the initial days of Kate and William’s romance after it was made public in 2004.

"[The couple’s] love story is really epic in its own way," the author of William and Kate: A Royal Love Story shared.

"Kate handled all the pressure with amazing strength, calm and grace. William, meanwhile, was having nightmares that the woman he loved might meet the same terrible fate Diana did,” he explained, dishing on the chaos among the Britons as well as the media.

The parents of three were mere students at the university in Scotland when they met for the first time in 2002.

After a few years of smooth-sailing, royal watchers were left surprised after William broke up with the Kate in 2007.

However, the twosome ended up reuniting the same year, ascribing their falling out to immaturity.

"We were growing up," William said during the engagement interview.

"There is plenty of drama here; the courtship of William and Kate was anything but smooth going," Andersen told the outlet.

"There were obstacles in the road, hairpin turns, even a brief exit when, at Charles's incredibly clueless suggestion, William broke up with Kate after they had been together for five years,” the royal expert shared.