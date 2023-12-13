Prince William becomes emotional in latest outing amid Harry, Meghan's reunion rumours

Prince William is seen sharing hugs and putting his arm around guests at the party

Prince William got into the Christmas spirit, mingling with the people during his surprise visit to The Passage in Westminster, London on Tuesday.

The future King shared hugs and put his arm around guests at the party. He also served Christmas lunch to them.



Kate Middleton's husband evoked his late mother Princess Diana's memory in rare emotional moment when a woman gave him an embrace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared the heartwarming photos of William's latest outing with his touching statement, ending with a meaningful line: "Together we can end homelessness."

The Passage works to end homelessness and support those in need, and William has served as royal patron since 2019.

In the pictures, King Charles III's eldest son is seen sharing hugs with the guests. In one photo, he can be seen closing his eyes as a woman gives him an emotional embrace.

William's gestures reminded fans of his late mother Diana, who never shied away from offering hugs and gloveless handshakes.

The pictures were captioned: "A pleasure to join volunteers serving Christmas lunch at @passagecharity yesterday. The Passage’s Resource Centre supports an average of 100 individuals a day whilst their new project, No Night Out, is reframing homelessness as a public health issue, helping people into emergency hotel accommodation."

Prince William's emotional outing comes amid speculations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reunion at royal family's Christmas as King Charles is said to be desperate to see his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this festive season.