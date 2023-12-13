Victoria Beckham enjoys christmas party with staff, daughter Harper and husband David

Victoria Beckham celebrated her work Christmas party in New York City with her husband David and daughter Harper.



The fashion designer, 49, joined her staff for the festive bash, looking stylish in a red turtle neck jumper paired with khaki trousers and heels.

David, 48, opted for a navy blazer and trousers with a white T-shirt. Harper, 12, wore a navy turtle neck jumper and light blue jeans.

Victoria expressed gratitude to her team in an Instagram post and shared moments from her time in NYC, including a night out with Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen, and Christy Turlington.

Alongside the post, Victoria wrote: 'The house of VB celebrate the holidays, I’m so grateful to my incredible team. Kisses from NYC'.



Victoria has been making the most of her time in the Big Apple and recently enjoyed a night out with Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen, and Christy Turlington.

Victoria looked sensational in a figure-hugging purple silk dress as she posed with the other three glamorous women.