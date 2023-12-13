‘Delicate’ Princess Kate evades Diana comparisons: ‘They’re so far apart’

Kate Middleton has often been compared to Princess Diana for her impeccable conduct as a royal and her vibrant sartorial choices.
In a conversation with GB News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield analysed the reason behind the future Queen’s popularity which extends all the way across the pond.
She also sketched differences between Kate and Diana, noting that despite their commonalities, the twosome has different approach to connecting with public.
Schofield also called out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hand in inadvertently propping up the Princess of Wales, as their own relevance continues to decline.
"Really it's less is more with the Princess of Wales. She hasn't campaigned to be popular,” the royal expert shared. "She's just quietly got on with the job. And Americans appreciate that."
Schofield continued: "I was thinking about that because Americans also love Princess Diana.
"And I think that the two women are so different. So I was like, why do we love Catherine and Diana? Because they're so far apart. Catherine is very quiet and you know, she's just so delicate.
"And they're also both women that put their children first, are just stunningly beautiful and seem very compassionate and kind.
"So I do think that that's one of the reasons that Americans fawn over both of them,” the royal expert concluded.
