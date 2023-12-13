Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give tough time to Prince William, Princess Kate

Prince William and Kate Middleton have had quite a difficult year owing to consistent attacks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from across the pond.

In a conversation with Stephen Dixon on GB News, royal commentator Charles Rae reflected on the Sussexes’ roundup of the year, which they spent “moaning” about things and their life.

“Oh it’s been a difficult couple of years really to be perfectly honest but this last few months, you’re absolutely right Stephen, it’s been particularly difficult for [Kate and William] given what Harry and Meghan continually do with their moaning about things and their life,“ he expressed.

He went on to sarcastically claim, “I mean it’s awful for [Harry and Meghan] in their £11m home with their £100m Netflix contract — so it’s really hard for them at this time of year particularly.”

William and Kate have continued to put on a united front despite being named and shamed by Harry and Meghan since the beginning of this year.

They were dealt with a fresh blow with the release of Omid Scobie’s, infamously known as the Sussexes’ ‘mouthpiece’ book, Endgame, in November.

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this year, royal author Clive Irving said, “They’ve been insulted by members of their own family,” referring to attacks from Harry in his memoir, Spare.

“It’s been quite the ordeal for them, and I think that they kind of circled the wagon, so to speak. And they’ve come out of that with a stronger bond,” he added.