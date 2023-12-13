George Cloooney ridicules wife Amal Clooney’s cooking

Clooney's talk on holiday food

George Cloooney would rather take the responsibility to let wife Amal Clooney handle the kitchen.



The star made light of the fact that Amal's cooking abilities may kill their entire family.

“My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer — she’s one of the great advocates of the world; she takes on ISIS and all these things — but I better be doing the cooking, or we will all die,” he said at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon’s The Boys in the Boat, to “Extra” Monday night.

Clooney directed and produced the movie.

In response to a question about their holiday plans, George said he and the human rights lawyer would be preparing "a little Christmas turkey this year," which would be identical to the one he made for Thanksgiving.

The pair, who got married in September 2014 and have twins named Ella and Alexander,6, walked the red carpet together before the event, which included the Descendants star's Casamigos tequila being poured.

The 45-year-old Amal looked stunning in a bright yellow custom spaghetti-strap Versace gown, while the actor looked sharp in a black suit with a dress shirt in navy blue underneath.

“She cleans up,” the 62-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m always embarrassed because I’m wearing something that I’ve worn, like, 1,000 times,” he said, joking that his “entire career has been reduced to a plus one now.”