Kelly Clarkson showcased slim figure in red after weight loss

Kelly Clarkson looses weight

Kelly Clarkson looked slim and smart in her red dress while attending her eponymous talk show on Tuesday.



The Texas native moved to New York City this summer from Los Angeles, and since then, she has dramatically reduced her weight.

The former American Idol contestant hasn't officially disclosed how she lost weight, though.

Olivia Rodrigo joined the singer on Tuesday's broadcast to discuss her new album, GUTS.

Rodrigo and Kelly shared anecdotes about their most daring experiences, such as Kelly getting a tattoo on her middle finger to commemorate a moment when she advocated for herself and Olivia making her Saturday Night Live debut for the second time ever.

Kelly sang Wrapped In Red at Kellyoke with My Band Y'all, matching her red attire. It is her Christmas album's title track.

Kelly has avoided to react to claims that she went on Ozempic to lose the pounds.

Her decision to prioritise her well-being is believed to have been influenced by her divorce, her move from Los Angeles to New York City, and her desire to be "healthier" for her children, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.

“She is now in New York, and the stresses of divorce and those who talked about the toxic work environment at her show have really taken all the toll they could, and now her well-being and health are more of a focus for her and that improvement is now happening,” a source reported, as per Page Six.

“She is making better life decisions and making decisions that are right for her and her family.”

The insider further added, “Now that she is a single mom, she wants to be healthy for her kids and be around for a long time, so just like everything else, she has maintained her new life and her weight with a structure of doing things the old-fashioned way, through hard work.”