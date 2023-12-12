Prince Harry may lose Meghan Markle to get King Charles, Prince William back

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry could bury the hatchet soon, according to experts and psychics.



The Duke of Sussex is said to be unhappy with his wife Meghan Markle on some issues including the Duchess of Sussex's racism claims, that have been reignited by royal author Omid Scobie in his new book.

It's being claimed that Harry feels he has lost all his dignity and respect since he raised his finger to his father and brother after relocating to the US following his and Meghan Markle's decision to quit their jobs as senior working royals in 2020.

Renowned psychic couple, Craig and Jane Hamilton-Parker, have predicted Harry and Meghan's split, saying: "He’ll probably get divorced."



The psychic couple also claimed that Harry will "come back to the UK" where he would need to "bury the hatchet with Charles and William."

On the other hand, Princess Diana’s former butler also sees Meghan and Harry's separation, claiming King Charles and Prince William would both greet Harry back into the royal family with 'open arms' if he divorces Meghan and returns to the UK.



He went on explaining that why Harry still sticks to the Duchess, claiming that if the Duke left his relationship now, he would lose his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet because Meghan would keep them in America.

The former royal servant, however, predicted, "But I have no doubt that when this happens - because we all know that it will happen - he will return to the United Kingdom."



Another royal expert Jennie Bond previously claimed: "I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time. It’s still unlikely at the moment."

Bond told OK: "I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry—well, to the old Harry that we all remember," adding, "he could recoup the ground he’s lost in time and be welcomed back. But I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon."

It's also being speculated and claimed that Harry is desperate to return to the UK to celebrate this year's Christmas with his royal relatives as King Charles also wants to see his grandchildren in the palace with him, but these plans and dreams do not seem to be fulfilled after Meghan's 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie's new stunt that has faded the hope of the feuding royals' reunion.