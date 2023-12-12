George Clooney opens up about process for casting Hitler in The Boys in the Boat

George Clooney has recently opened up about process for casting Hitler in his upcoming movie, The Boys in the Boat.
Speaking on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Monday, George, who directed and co-produced his latest project, explained how he found the person who played the role of Hitler in his movie.
The Ocean’s Eleven star said, “It's tricky. Because guys put on like little crappy moustaches and tape themselves.”
“And you're like, dude. The good news is you got the part. The bad news is you're Hitler. What is it?” stated the 62-year-old.
Reflecting on Hitler character, George explained, “Well, it's depressing obviously. It's kind of a relief, actually, because when you're shooting a period piece, and you're doing something, this is 1936.”
“Everybody knew Hitler was kind of a bad guy, had no idea how much worse it was going to get,” added the actor.
While talking about filming his new movie in London, George disclosed, “We were shooting, we were in London and we would have to shoot in all of these places and hang swastikas up and it was horrible. And you always apologise. ‘I'm so sorry.’”
Meanwhile, The Boys in the Boat will release in theatres on December 25.
Moreover, George can next be seen along with Brad Pitt in the upcoming psychological action movie, Wolves written and directed by Jon Watts.
