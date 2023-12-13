Princess Kate proves Omid Scobie's Endgame claims right?

file footage

Kate Middleton stepped out with her children for volunteering at The Baby Bank in Holyport near Maidenhead on Monday, Dec. 11.



The Princess of Wales was accompanied by her three kids she shares with Prince William, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 as she helped them sort through donations to pick out Christmas presents for those in need.

Video highlights from the quartet’s visit were also posted on the Waleses’ official X, formerly Twitter, account.

Needless to say, royal watchers weren’t exactly delighted with the princess for using her kids as well as the misery of poor for photo opportunity.

She was branded out of touch as the critics described the act as ‘patronising’ for those who cannot afford the luxury of Christmas gifts.

“Great photo opportunity for them, so out of touch it’s ridiculous,” a user lamented on the social media platform.

“What amazes me is that at no point do these royals ever feel embarrassed by their extraordinary wealth, even when dropping in for a photo op on a f****** baby bank,” another sneered.

It comes after Meghan Markle’s infamous biographer Omid Scobie analysed the future Queen’s position in the Royal Family in his book Endgame.

In an interview last month, the royal author insisted that Kate is ‘massively infantalised’ by the public, prompting her to become a woman ‘too terrified’ to do ‘anything more than grinning photo ops.’