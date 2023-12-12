Omid Scobie feels trapped in war between Meghan Markle, royal family?

Omid Scobie appears giving crucial advice to the former Hollywood star Meghan Markle

Royal author Omid Scobie, who's dubbed as Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece', has seemingly felt trapped in feud between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Scobie has received massive backlash over his stunt to support Meghan and Harry as he tried to reveal more shocking details of the Duchess of Sussex's secret correspondence to the King Charles in his book 'Endgame'.

The book's Dutch edition, which according to the author was misprinted and later replaced with the new one, sent shockwaves across the world as it, accidently or willingly, revealed the identity of the royals who had allegedly raised concerns about Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin colour before his birth.

However, Scobie's latest statement, which comes after backlash over the act of his 'sheer folly', suggests as he was under the influence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Scobie appeared giving crucial advice to the former Hollywood star while sharing his experience of writing a memoir with News Week, urging the Duchess to be authentic and honest with her readers if she really has plan to write her own book.

Heartbroken Scobie seemingly returned to then track as he said: "To gain the respect of the reader, you have to be completely human in your portrayal, transparent in your portrayal of yourself. It has to be candid, it has to be embarrassing in places, it has to be all of these things to be the true portrait of a human being rather than the varnished image of a public figure that wants to be seen in a certain way."

Scobie's words fuelled speculations that he knows much about Meghan's intentions and got some information for his book from Harry's wife.

"And it's why I think his [Harry's] book would always be more interesting than say if Megan wrote a memoir, because I think Megan has a much more curated take on what her image is and how it should be. Harry has always been a very candid," said the author.

Omid Scobie, who's said to be in tense situation since release of his new book, seemingly feels regret over his attempt to protect and support the California-based couple's narrative.