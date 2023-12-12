Princess Charlotte is ‘doting’ and ‘protective’ sister to Prince Louis

Princess Charlotte shares a special relationship with her youngest (and mischievous) brother Prince Louis.

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton maybe a doting big sister but she makes sure to keep an eye on her little brother, who happens to be the cheekiest of all his siblings.

In 2021, the Prince of Wales revealed that his then-six-year-old girl is especially affectionate towards Louis as she loves to play with him.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything,” William said at the time, via People. “She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.”

The bond between the brother and sister was evident when they stepped out on Friday during Princess Kate’s annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, in which Louis couldn’t help but be his cheeky self during their appearance.

The eldest Wales child, Prince George, 10, was walking alongside his parents while Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, walked ahead. At one point, Louis went to great lengths to blow out his sister’s candle flame as they departed.

Seemingly unfazed by the antics, Charlotte kept smiling sweetly at her younger brother.

Sophie Mirman, founder of the British childrenswear brand told People, that it was “sweet” to see Charlotte being “super protective” of her little brother.