William, Kate reject late Queen’s ‘outdated’ practices to fulfil ‘fierce’ plans

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s strategy to overhaul British monarchy will most likely hurt the sentiments of the late Queen Elizabeth II if she were alive.

According to a source close to the Waleses, William is no longer interested in heading the Commonwealth Nations once he takes over from his father King Charles.

He is also understood to take ‘drastic’ measures to tone down number of royal engagements and patronages in near future.

They noted that the royal heir’s prospective approach will not sit well with his late grandmother, who was a vocal advocate for her 'beloved' Commonwealth.

“Once William and Kate become King and Queen, everything will look very different,” the insider told the Daily Express. "The wider family will be reduced to almost nothing, with the Wales family becoming the main focus.”

They continued: "There is a reluctance there from both William and Kate to join the tour of the Commonwealth because they feel it’s an outdated institution and not something they want to head.”

“Focusing on the United Kingdom is very much a priority for William moving forward and there are already plans being worked on to that effect.

“Processions, rituals and official ceremonies will be scrapped in favour of more modern displays for state occasions,” said the source.

“Frugality will most certainly be in mind when it comes to things like state banquets, coronations and any public display of wealth,” they added.